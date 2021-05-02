UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Spies Suspected Of Bidding To Get Classified Data From Ex-UK Military - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 05:50 PM

Chinese Spies Suspected of Bidding to Get Classified Data From Ex-UK Military - Reports

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) Chinese spies may have offered large sums of money to former members of the UK defense forces in a bid to receive classified information on Irish and European security affairs, The Sunday Times newspaper reported, citing ex-military.

Such offers were reportedly made to Michael Murphy, the former deputy director of the defense forces' military intelligence department, and former soldier Declan Power, who is now a security consultant at the European Union. Both reported the incidents to the authorities.

According to the newspaper, a Chinese citizen contacted Murphy and his business partner on the internet and offered 100,000 Euros ($120,199) if they launched an investigation into a Europe-based non-governmental organization that was actively promoting an anti-Chinese campaign.

Murphy believes that he was reached out to by an intelligence agent.

Power, in turn, said that he was contacted via LinkedIn by some Chinese consultant and offered bitcoins, noting that the conversation eventually came down to discussing the possibility of obtaining classified information. According to the former soldier, the alleged attackers were trying to obtain classified information about the means used by EU member states to fight terrorism.

MI5, the domestic counter-intelligence and security agency of the United Kingdom, believes that over the past five years, more than 10,000 Britons working in government departments and key industries have been targeted by "malicious" actors operating on the internet in the interests of "hostile states."

Related Topics

Internet Business China European Union Ireland United Kingdom Money May Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs confirms keenness to boost cooperati ..

6 minutes ago

ADDED signs agreement with Silal to promote Abu Dh ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber webinar highlights new mechanisms fo ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 8,697 new COVID-19 cases, 342 death ..

1 hour ago

UAE President issues Decree appointing Deputy Mini ..

1 hour ago

FOCP raises 2021 budget by 17% to bring more cance ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.