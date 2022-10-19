Chinese Sportswear Firm Apologizes for Collection Resembling WWII Japan Military Uniform

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Chinese sportswear and sports equipment company Li-Ning on Wednesday apologized for a new collection which is believed to resemble World War II-era Japanese military uniform after a round of criticism on social media.

"The company paid attention to the discussions of our new sportswear collection 'Chasing Dreams' on social media. We sincerely apologize to everyone for whom the design and form of clothing caused confusion and puzzlement," the company said in a statement on the Weibo microblogging website.

The company also said that the main theme of the collection was a concept of flight, and the designers were inspired by the pilots' uniforms to demonstrate "a dream of exploring the sky.

"

It added that a headdress, which sparked even more discussions in the media, initially was designed based on ancient Chinese helmets.

The Japanese militarism, an ideology in the Empire of Japan, which advocates the belief that militarism should dominate the political and social life of the nation, greatly affected the Chinese people during the Second Sino-Japanese War (1937-1945). Chinese military and civilian casualties exceeded 35 million people, while the country's direct economic losses amounted to more than $100 billion, and indirect economic losses were estimated at over $500 billion.