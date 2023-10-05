Chinese sprinters, race walkers receive reallocated Olympic medals in Hangzhou

HANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) -- Chinese race walkers Qieyang Shijie, Liu Hong and Lyu Xiuzhi as well as men's 4X100 meters relay team received their reallocated Olympic medals at the Hangzhou Asian Games here on Thursday.

The medal reallocation ceremony was held in the Hangzhou Olympic Center Stadium, the venue for athletics competition of the 19th Asiad.

The 32-year-old Qieyang, who just grabbed a 35km race walk mixed team gold medal at the Asiad on Wednesday morning, was given the gold medal of women's 20km race walk at 2012 London Olympic Games after the original top two athletes had been stripped of their medals for doping successively.

The fifth finisher in that race was also disqualified for doping.

China's Liu and Lyu, originally ranked fourth and sixth in London, were given the silver and bronze accordingly.

"Eleven years have passed and all of us three are still in this sport. I hope our story can inspire young athletes," said Qieyang, who burst into tears with mixed feelings. "(Apart from the joy), there are more regrets in my heart. How wonderful it would have been if we could get our medals 11 years ago at the Olympics."