Chinese Spy Suspect Fang Had Ties With US politicians, Congressman - Reports

A suspected Chinese intelligence agent called Christine Fang developed extensive ties with both local and national US politicians, including a congressman, in what US officials believe was a political intelligence operation run by China's main civilian spy agency, a US media report said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020)

Fang carried out her activities over a four year period from 2011 to 2015 during the Obama administration, Axios reported after a year -long investigation.

Fang targeted emerging local politicians in the Bay Area in northern California, close to San Francisco and Silicon Valley as well as across the United States, the report said.

Fang had romantic or sexual relationships with at least two Midwestern mayors and also was active in campaign fundraising, extensive networking and practiced personal charisma, the report also said.

One of Fang's efforts was Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell and she was involved in fundraising activities on his behalf, the report added.

Swalwell had not seen Fang in more than six years, according to the report.