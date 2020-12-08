UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Spy Suspect Fang Had Ties With US Politicians, Congressman - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 08:45 PM

Chinese Spy Suspect Fang Had Ties With US politicians, Congressman - Reports

A suspected Chinese intelligence agent called Christine Fang developed extensive ties with both local and national US politicians, including a congressman, in what US officials believe was a political intelligence operation run by China's main civilian spy agency, a US media report said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) A suspected Chinese intelligence agent called Christine Fang developed extensive ties with both local and national US politicians, including a congressman, in what US officials believe was a political intelligence operation run by China's main civilian spy agency, a US media report said on Tuesday.

Fang carried out her activities over a four year period from 2011 to 2015 during the Obama administration, Axios reported after a year -long investigation.

Fang targeted emerging local politicians in the Bay Area in northern California, close to San Francisco and Silicon Valley as well as across the United States, the report said.

Fang had romantic or sexual relationships with at least two Midwestern mayors and also was active in campaign fundraising, extensive networking and practiced personal charisma, the report also said.

One of Fang's efforts was Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell and she was involved in fundraising activities on his behalf, the report added.

Swalwell had not seen Fang in more than six years, according to the report.

Related Topics

Barack Obama China San Francisco United States 2015 Media From

Recent Stories

Russian, Turkish Foreign Ministers Discuss Ceasefi ..

1 minute ago

Anti-Corruption day to be observed on Wednesday

5 minutes ago

Ministers co- chaires meeting on K-E shares transf ..

5 minutes ago

Ehsaas Programme playing vital role in reducing po ..

5 minutes ago

CSSP organizes training workshop for Agriculture, ..

5 minutes ago

Trump Administration Declined Offer to Purchase Mo ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.