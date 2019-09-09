Chinese State Council Premier To Visit Russia From September 16-18 - Foreign Ministry
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 01:41 PM
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Premier of the Chinese State Council Li Keqiang will visit Russia from September 16-18, Hua Chunying, the spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said Monday.
"Premier of the State Council Li Keqiang will pay a visit to Russia from September 16-18," the spokeswoman said.