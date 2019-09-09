Chinese State Council Premier to Visit Russia From September 16-18 - Foreign Ministry

Premier of the Chinese State Council Li Keqiang will visit Russia from September 16-18, Hua Chunying, the spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019)

