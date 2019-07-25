Chinese State Council to visit Thailand, attend FMs meetings on East Asian cooperation

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the China-ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) foreign ministers' meeting, the ASEAN-China, Japan and the Republic of Korea foreign ministers' meeting, foreign ministers' meeting of East Asia Summit and the ASEAN Regional Forum foreign ministers' meeting, all to be held in Bankok, Thailand

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) : Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the China-ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) foreign ministers' meeting, the ASEAN-China, Japan and the Republic of Korea foreign ministers' meeting, foreign ministers' meeting of East Asia Summit and the ASEAN Regional Forum foreign ministers' meeting, all to be held in Bankok, Thailand

During his stay from July 30 to August 3, Wang will also pay an official visit to the country, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a press briefing on Thursday.

Wang's trip will come at the invitation of Thai Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai, according to Hua.