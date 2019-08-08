Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi expresses condolence over terrorists attack in Cairo

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi sent a message to Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Tuesday, expressing condolences over the victims who were killed in a recent terrorist attack in Cairo, the capital of Egypt

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi sent a message to Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Tuesday, expressing condolences over the victims who were killed in a recent terrorist attack in Cairo, the capital of Egypt.

In the message, Wang also conveyed his heartfelt sympathy to the injured and the bereaved family.