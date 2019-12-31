UrduPoint.com
Chinese State Councilor, Iranian Foreign Minister Hold Talks In Beijing

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 05:29 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister, Wang Yi held meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif here on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said.

"At noon today, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif in Beijing," Geng Shuang said during his regular briefing.

Wang Yi welcomed the Iranian Foreign Minister and discussed China-Iran relations, he added.

He said the two Foreign Ministers discussed to implement the consensus of the heads of state of the two countries, consolidate political mutual trust, deepen pragmatic cooperation, advance the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Iran, and jointly open up a new year full of expectations.

The Chinese foreign minister said that important changes are brewing in the Iranian nuclear situation and a comprehensive agreement are facing severe challenges.

Wang Yi emphasized that the comprehensive agreement approved by the UN Security Council resolution is an important result of multilateral diplomacy.

To maintain the authority and effectiveness of comprehensive agreements is to maintain multilateralism, international law, and basic principles of international relations.

It is hoped that the parties to the agreement will adhere to the correct direction, withstand external pressures, handle differences through dialogue and negotiation, and firmly maintain and implement the comprehensive agreement.

China will firmly defend international fairness and justice and promote the political and diplomatic solution of the Iranian nuclear issue.

Javad Zarif positively evaluated and thanked China for its important role in maintaining the comprehensive agreement on the Iranian nuclear issue.

He briefed about the consultations with Russia and Europe on the Iranian nuclear issue, saying that Iran is willing to maintain close communication with China and adhere to multilateralism.

It may be mentioned here that before arriving in China, Iranian foreign minister held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Monday and the two sides exchanged views on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), widely called the Iran nuclear deal, and bilateral relations.

