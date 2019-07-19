UrduPoint.com
Chinese State Councilor To Visit Brazil,Chile

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the Formal Meeting of the BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Brazil and pay an official visit to the country from July 24 to 26.

Wang will be visiting at the invitation of Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang announced Friday.

During the visit, Wang will hold the third China-Brazil Foreign Ministers' Comprehensive Strategic Dialogue with Araujo.

At the invitation of Chilean Foreign Minister Teodoro Ribera, Wang will pay an official visit to Chile from July 26 to 28, according to Geng.

