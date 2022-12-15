Chinese Student Arrested in US for Insulting Person Who Supported Democracy in China

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) A Chinese student in the United States has been arrested for insulting a person who was spreading fliers in support of democracy in China, the US Justice Department said on Wednesday.

"A Berklee College of Music student, who is citizen of the People's Republic of China (PRC), has been arrested and charged with stalking in connection with threatening and harassing communications he allegedly made towards an individual who posted fliers in support of democracy in China," the Justice Department said in a press release.

The authorities identified the student as Xiaolei Wu, 25, the release said.

Xiaolei has been charged with one count of stalking and will make an initial appearance in Federal court in Boston, Massachusetts, later in the afternoon, the release added.

Xiaolei has been living in Boston while attending the Berklee College of Music, according to the release.