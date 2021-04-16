Chinese Students Show Growing Interest in Getting Russian Education - Russian Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Chinese students show growing interest in getting their degrees in Russia, which is reflected in increased competition for Russian scholarships, the first secretary of the Russian embassy in Beijing, Igor Pozdnyakov, told Sputnik.

"A growing interest in receiving Russian education has been recognized in China, which is reflected in the growing competition to get a Russian scholarship," Pozdnyakov said.

In 2021, Russia has allocated a quota of 940 places for Chinese students to study at the expense of the Russian Federal budget. Reciprocally, about 1,000 Russian citizens annually receive grants from the Chinese committee on scholarships for studies in China.

"More than 2,000 cooperation agreements have been signed between Russian and Chinese universities, [and] 12 industry associations have been created. Before the pandemic the number of participants in educational exchanges and academic mobility programs exceeded 100,000 people," the diplomat said.

Pozdnyakov added, citing the Chinese Education Ministry, that there are currently 118 Russian-Chinese educational programs registered in China, including 10 joint institutes created as structural divisions of Chinese universities, and the flagship project - the joint MSU-BIT University in Shenzhen.