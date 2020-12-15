Chinese Supervisory Authorities Launch Investigation Against Vice Mayor of Wuhan City

China's National Supervisory Commission and the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) said on Tuesday that they had launched an investigation into Xu Honglan, the vice mayor of the city of Wuhan, which was the epicenter of the coronacirus pandemic, without clarifying the reasons for the measure

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) China's National Supervisory Commission and the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) said on Tuesday that they had launched an investigation into Xu Honglan, the vice mayor of the city of Wuhan, which was the epicenter of the coronacirus pandemic, without clarifying the reasons for the measure.

"A disciplinary and supervisory Inspection has been launched against a party member of the Wuhan government, Vice Mayor Xu Honglan," the authorities said in a statement.

In late November, the supervisory commission said that officials and party members who would dodge official duties during the outbreak of the coronavirus would be subjected to severe punishment, noting that civil servants at all levels should strictly observe discipline and fulfill their responsibilities in order to ensure the effective response to the pandemic. The government body added that it would investigate and punish the negligent attitude while implementing the relevant instructions of Chinese President Xi Jinping and the CPC Central Committee.