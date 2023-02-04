Chinese Surveillance Balloon May Leave US East Coast on Saturday - Reports

The alleged Chinese surveillance balloon detected over the United States may leave the East Coast on Saturday, CNN reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) The alleged Chinese surveillance balloon detected over the United States may leave the East Coast on Saturday, CNN reports.

According to a weather model of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the high-altitude balloon could exit the United States' East Coast "as early as Saturday morning."

Meanwhile, two unnamed US defense officials confirmed this estimate to the broadcaster, adding that the airship is expected to reach the East Coast and move out to sea in the southeast.

On Thursday, the Pentagon announced the detection of an alleged surveillance balloon from China over the US state of Montana.

Beijing claims the balloon was a civilian airship engaged in scientific research.

China's foreign ministry said the airship deviated far from its planned course due to force majeur and expressed regret over its unintended entry into US airspace.

On Friday, the US State Department announced that Secretary of State Antony Blinken would not leave for Beijing later in the day as initially planned due to the balloon incident.