UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Surveyors Set Out To Measure Height Of Mount Qomolangma

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 04:17 PM

Chinese surveyors set out to measure height of mount Qomolangma

A team of over 30 Chinese surveyors left the base camp at Mount Qomolangma for a higher spot on its journey to the peak Wednesday, as part of the country's mission to remeasure the height of the world's highest mountain

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :A team of over 30 Chinese surveyors left the base camp at Mount Qomolangma for a higher spot on its journey to the peak Wednesday, as part of the country's mission to remeasure the height of the world's highest mountain.

The team, consisting of professional climbers and surveyors from the Ministry of Natural Resources, will seize the current weather window and attempt for the summit at the optimal time.

The surveyors will conduct surveys at the summit using devices such as the Global Navigation Satellite System and gravimeter, said Wang Yongfeng, vice director of the mountaineering administrative center of the General Administration of Sport.

The surveyors arrived at the base camp of the peak in early April for training on mountain climbing and surveying skills in the high-altitude region, said Wang.

Since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949, Chinese surveyors have conducted six rounds of scaled measurement and scientific research on Mount Qomolangma and released the height of the peak twice in 1975 and 2005, which was 8,848.13 meters and 8,844.43 meters respectively.

Related Topics

Weather World China April From

Recent Stories

No COVID-19 Patient Died in Israel Overnight - Hea ..

18 minutes ago

PAL to hold 199th international online Sachal Sarm ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 264 points to ..

21 minutes ago

Amir Suhail blames Wasim Akram for Pakistan not wi ..

36 minutes ago

TRA responds to approximately 34,000 cyber-attacks ..

36 minutes ago

Nigeria to begin repatriating nationals stranded a ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.