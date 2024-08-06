Open Menu

Chinese, Swiss & Swedish Teams Triumph In 5th Week Of Esports World Cup

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The fifth week of the Esports World Cup saw intense competition across three thrilling tournaments: Honor of Kings, Rainbow Six Siege, and Apex Legends, all in front of a lively and enthusiastic crowd.

In the Honor of Kings tournament, Chinese team KPL Dream Team defeated Malaysian team LGD Gaming MY with a score of 3-0, winning the 1st place prize of $1 million.

In the Rainbow Six Siege tournament, Swiss team BDS was named the winner, securing the 1st place prize of $750,000. The Swedish team Alliance emerged victorious over the Saudi Team Falcons in the Apex Legends tournament, earning a prize of $600,000. The sixth week of the Esports World Cup will feature tournaments in Teamfight Tactics, Street Fighter 6, and Fortnite.

