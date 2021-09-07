Chinese, Tajik Leaders Discuss Afghanistan - State Media

Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed developments in Afghanistan with his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, in a phone call on Tuesday, the state-run CCTV broadcaster reported

The two exchanged their views on the situation and agreed to boost their security and counter-terrorism cooperation for the sake of regional security and stability.

The Chinese leader said that relations between the two countries were at their highest point, praising the level of mutual strategic trust.

Xi also mentioned close bilateral cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus.

As Tajikistan shares a border with Afghanistan, it has experienced an influx of Afghan refugees fleeing the country after the takeover by the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia).

Earlier in the day, the Joint Chief of Staff of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Maj. Gen. Anatoly Sidorov, voiced concerns over the "unfavorable situation" at the Tajik border, citing the threat of terrorism and religious extremism.