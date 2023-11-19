Open Menu

Chinese Tea, Incense Culture Captivates Egyptians

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2023 | 12:20 PM

CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) -- A just-concluded immersive event promoting Chinese tea and incense culture has impressed Egyptian visitors here in the capital.

Hosted by the Chinese Cultural Center in Cairo, the three-day Chinese Tea and Incense Salon concluding Tuesday offered a themed lecture, tea-tasting, and a demonstration of incense-burning and tea-making to help the locals know better about two iconic elements of the Chinese traditional lifestyle.

The event featured "the two most important products of communication for Sino-Arab civilizations on the ancient Silk Road ... and symbols of the Chinese-Arab friendships," said Yang Ronghao, director of the center and cultural counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Egypt.

