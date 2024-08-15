Chinese Tech Giant Alibaba's Quarterly Profit Shrinks 29 Percent
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba reported a 29 percent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday as it battles sluggish consumption during an economic slowdown.
Net income attributable to shareholders came in at 24.3 billion Yuan ($3.3 billion) in the quarter ending June 30, Alibaba said in a corporate filing, down from 34.3 billion yuan in the same period in 2023.
Alibaba runs some of China's most popular e-commerce apps and its performance is widely considered an indicator of broader economic trends.
China released another series of disappointing indicators on Thursday, despite recent government measures to boost growth.
Alibaba's revenue for the first quarter was 243.2 billion yuan, up 4 percent from the previous year.
"In this quarter, we continue to invest for growth in our core businesses while reducing losses in other business units through operating efficiency," chief financial officer Toby Xu said in the filing.
Alibaba made $5.8 billion of share repurchases in the first quarter, part of an effort to reassure investors amid narrowing profits.
Its results contrasted starkly with rival shopping app operator JD.com, which announced a whopping 92.1 percent increase in profit for the past quarter.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
More Stories From World
-
Biden goes from star to sideshow at Democratic convention16 minutes ago
-
'I wanted the job': Sudanese woman defies Libya patriarchy as mechanic16 minutes ago
-
Seoul residents sweating with record 'tropical nights' weather16 minutes ago
-
'Very strong' typhoon buffets Japan's Pacific coast36 minutes ago
-
Girona earn draw at Betis on La Liga opening day1 hour ago
-
Defending champion Gauff crashes out in WTA Cincinnati opener1 hour ago
-
Brazil, Colombia urge fresh Venezuela elections1 hour ago
-
Champions Inter out in front as Serie A rivals ring the changes1 hour ago
-
Thai lawmakers to vote on Shinawatra heiress as PM1 hour ago
-
Seoul breaks 118-year record with 26th 'tropical night'1 hour ago
-
6.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Taiwan1 hour ago
-
Shamar shines as wickets tumble and South Africa hit back2 hours ago