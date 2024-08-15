Open Menu

Chinese Tech Giant Alibaba's Quarterly Profit Shrinks 29 Percent

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Chinese tech giant Alibaba's quarterly profit shrinks 29 percent

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba reported a 29 percent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday as it battles sluggish consumption during an economic slowdown.

Net income attributable to shareholders came in at 24.3 billion Yuan ($3.3 billion) in the quarter ending June 30, Alibaba said in a corporate filing, down from 34.3 billion yuan in the same period in 2023.

Alibaba runs some of China's most popular e-commerce apps and its performance is widely considered an indicator of broader economic trends.

China released another series of disappointing indicators on Thursday, despite recent government measures to boost growth.

Alibaba's revenue for the first quarter was 243.2 billion yuan, up 4 percent from the previous year.

"In this quarter, we continue to invest for growth in our core businesses while reducing losses in other business units through operating efficiency," chief financial officer Toby Xu said in the filing.

Alibaba made $5.8 billion of share repurchases in the first quarter, part of an effort to reassure investors amid narrowing profits.

Its results contrasted starkly with rival shopping app operator JD.com, which announced a whopping 92.1 percent increase in profit for the past quarter.

Related Topics

Business China Same June From Government Share Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

13 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

13 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

13 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

13 hours ago
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

13 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

13 hours ago
 NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

13 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

13 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

13 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

13 hours ago

More Stories From World