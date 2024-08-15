(@FahadShabbir)

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba reported a 29 percent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday as it battles sluggish consumption during an economic slowdown.

Net income attributable to shareholders came in at 24.3 billion Yuan ($3.3 billion) in the quarter ending June 30, Alibaba said in a corporate filing, down from 34.3 billion yuan in the same period in 2023.

Alibaba runs some of China's most popular e-commerce apps and its performance is widely considered an indicator of broader economic trends.

China released another series of disappointing indicators on Thursday, despite recent government measures to boost growth.

Alibaba's revenue for the first quarter was 243.2 billion yuan, up 4 percent from the previous year.

"In this quarter, we continue to invest for growth in our core businesses while reducing losses in other business units through operating efficiency," chief financial officer Toby Xu said in the filing.

Alibaba made $5.8 billion of share repurchases in the first quarter, part of an effort to reassure investors amid narrowing profits.

Its results contrasted starkly with rival shopping app operator JD.com, which announced a whopping 92.1 percent increase in profit for the past quarter.