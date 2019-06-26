Chinese technical team to conduct petroleum exploration work in Nepal

(@imziishan)

KATHMANDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :A Chinese geological survey team is set to conduct geological and petroleum survey and identify spots for drilling works to identify the type and quantity of petroleum reserve in Nepal, Nepal's Department of Mines and Geology said.

A technical team of China Geological Survey came to Nepal for the petroleum exploration work as per the agreement signed between the two sides on Feb. 28 this year in Beijing.

"The Chinese team will visit two locations, Dailekh and Tansen in western Karnali Province and Province 5 respectively, to conduct the technical study as a part of exploration work," Somnath Sapkota, the director general of the department told Xinhua on Tuesday adding that the team will visit the sites next week.

According to the department, the team will conduct geological and petroleum survey in both locations and identify the drilling spots in Dailekh district.

"Finding drilling spot is an important part of exploring the petroleum reserves in Nepal. The further process will gradually move ahead," Sudhir Rajaure, the head of the petroleum exploration unit at the department said.

According to the department, the drilling works will be conducted in the second phase and the type and quantity of petroleum products will be identified in a report to be submitted in the third phase.

As per the agreement between the two sides, the task will be completed in three years. Nepali officials said that if the commercially viable petroleum products are identified, it would help Nepal's economic growth and China will bear the cost of the entire exploration project.

Dailekh and Tansen were among the 10 locations where a joint technical team from Nepal and China had conducted a feasibility study on exploration petroleum products in May 2016.