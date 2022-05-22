UrduPoint.com

Chinese Top Diplomat Says US Indo-Pacific Strategy Undermines Peace, Bound To Fail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Chinese Top Diplomat Says US Indo-Pacific Strategy Undermines Peace, Bound to Fail

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2022) The US-proposed Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), which aims to foment confrontation and undermine peace in the region, is bound to fail, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday

The people in the Indo-Pacific are well aware of the conflicts and confrontations caused by US hegemony and what the countries in the region are pursuing now is national stability and happiness, Wang Yi said during a press conference following a meeting with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He noted that countries do not want to choose sides and the main trend is to promote regional integration and build Asia-Pacific community with a common destiny.

Meanwhile, the US, under the banner of "freedom and openness," is trying to form groups in the region, seeking to place the countries of the region at the service of its hegemony, Wang Yi said.

"Facts will prove that the so-called Indo-Pacific strategy is essentially a strategy of creating dissension, fomenting confrontation and undermining peace, no matter how this strategy is presented, it will ultimately fail," Wang Yi said.

Biden's initiative to create the IPEF is designed to ensure safe and sustainable supply chains and to set the rules for the digital economy, investment and other important areas of cooperation, according to Washington. The IPEF does not include China and is reportedly aimed at countering its growing influence on the global tech industry.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari China Washington Sunday Industry

Recent Stories

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Pro ..

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Property Event in Doha, Qatar

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

13 hours ago
 Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergenc ..

Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergency services

22 hours ago
 Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for ..

Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for weak performance: Auon Chaudhr ..

22 hours ago
 Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory languag ..

Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory language against Maryam

22 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.