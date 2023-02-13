UrduPoint.com

Chinese Top Diplomat To Discuss Bilateral, International Issues During Visit To Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Chinese Top Diplomat to Discuss Bilateral, International Issues During Visit to Russia

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Monday that Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi would discuss bilateral relations and international issues during his visit to Russia later this week.

"During the visit, Wang Yi will hold an in-depth exchange of views with the Russian side on further development of bilateral relations, as well as on topical international and regional issues of mutual interest," Wang told a briefing.

The spokesman noted that Wang Yi, China's former foreign minister, will be on a European tour from February 14-22, during which he is scheduled to visit France, Italy, Hungary and Russia at the invitation of the authorities of those countries.

The spokesman did not specify the exact days of the visit to Russia

Wang added that Beijing was ready to use the upcoming visit as an opportunity to work with Moscow to develop bilateral relations in the direction determined by the leaders of the two countries, protect the legitimate rights and interests of both sides, and play an active role in ensuring world peace.

