Open Menu

Chinese Tourists Plant Trees During Familiarization Trip In Myanmar

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Chinese tourists plant trees during familiarization trip in Myanmar

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) China's tourism representatives have planted trees at the compound of a hospitality training institute in Myanmar's capital Nay Pyi Taw on Thursday, along with tourism officials from Myanmar, the state-run daily The Mirror Daily reported on Friday.

Myanmar's Union Minister for Hotels and Tourism Thet Thet Khine and officials from the country's Ministry of Hotels and Tourism also participated in the tree-planting event, the report said.

Speaking at the event, Thet Thet Khine said that the tree-planting activity is part of the Myanmar-China tourism familiarization trip.

She also extended an invitation to the tourism representatives to revisit Myanmar to see the trees they planted during the trip, the report said.

Under the Myanmar-China Tourism Promotion Familiarization Trip, a total of 41 representatives from travel agencies, tourism-related departments and media in China have been visiting Myanmar since May 10, according to the media report.

The Chinese tourism representatives have visited famous tourist destinations in Myanmar, including Yangon, Bagan, Mandalay, Nay Pyi Taw and Ngwe Saung, the report added.

Related Topics

China Mandalay Myanmar May Media Event From

Recent Stories

Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones f ..

Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones for all six matches

17 minutes ago
 Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New Yo ..

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New York is ready to host the T20 Wo ..

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a fl ..

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a flight from Al Ain airport to Tu ..

26 minutes ago
 Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs ..

Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting

42 minutes ago
 CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facil ..

CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level

3 hours ago
 Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB ..

Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast

3 hours ago
SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press con ..

SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia push ..

Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast

16 hours ago
 SPSC announces final results of Combined Competiti ..

SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020

16 hours ago
 Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in seriou ..

Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition

16 hours ago

More Stories From World