Chinese tourists plant trees during familiarization trip in Myanmar

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) China's tourism representatives have planted trees at the compound of a hospitality training institute in Myanmar's capital Nay Pyi Taw on Thursday, along with tourism officials from Myanmar, the state-run daily The Mirror Daily reported on Friday.

Myanmar's Union Minister for Hotels and Tourism Thet Thet Khine and officials from the country's Ministry of Hotels and Tourism also participated in the tree-planting event, the report said.

Speaking at the event, Thet Thet Khine said that the tree-planting activity is part of the Myanmar-China tourism familiarization trip.

She also extended an invitation to the tourism representatives to revisit Myanmar to see the trees they planted during the trip, the report said.

Under the Myanmar-China Tourism Promotion Familiarization Trip, a total of 41 representatives from travel agencies, tourism-related departments and media in China have been visiting Myanmar since May 10, according to the media report.

The Chinese tourism representatives have visited famous tourist destinations in Myanmar, including Yangon, Bagan, Mandalay, Nay Pyi Taw and Ngwe Saung, the report added.