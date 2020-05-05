UrduPoint.com
Chinese Tourists Take Over 100 Million Trips For May Day Holiday Season

Chinese tourists take over 100 million trips for May Day holiday season

Chinese tourists traveled and took 100 million domestic trips in four days of the five-day Labor Day holiday, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Chinese tourists traveled and took 100 million domestic trips in four days of the five-day Labor Day holiday, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The domestic tourism generated 43.23 billion Yuan (about 6.13 billion U.S. Dollars) in revenue from May 1 to 4, with 104 million tourists, said a source of the ministry.

Labor Day holiday season runs from on May 1 to 5 this year.

