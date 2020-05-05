Chinese tourists take over 100 million trips for May Day holiday season

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Chinese tourists traveled and took 100 million domestic trips in four days of the five-day Labor Day holiday, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The domestic tourism generated 43.23 billion Yuan (about 6.13 billion U.S. Dollars) in revenue from May 1 to 4, with 104 million tourists, said a source of the ministry.

Labor Day holiday season runs from on May 1 to 5 this year.