Chinese trade group slams 'unfair' EU tariffs on EVs

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) A group representing Chinese companies on Tuesday said the European Commission's plan to slap import duties of up to 36 percent on Chinese electric cars was "unfair" and would worsen trade tensions.

The Chinese Chamber of Commerce to the EU (CCCEU) "expresses its strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the EC's protectionist approach," the group said in a statement.

"The EC's unfair use of trade tools to hinder free trade in electric vehicles, along with this protectionist approach, will ultimately weaken the resilience of the European electric vehicle industry," the group said.

"It will exacerbate trade tensions between China and the EU, sending a profoundly negative signal to global cooperation and green development," it warned.

Brussels last month slapped Chinese EVs with hefty provisional tariffs of up to 38 percent -- on top of current duties of 10 percent.