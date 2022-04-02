Chinese Trade With Russia Should Not Be Hit by Ukrainian Crisis - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) China is not a party to the conflict in Ukraine and its trade relations with other countries, including Russia, should not be hit, Director-General of the Department of European Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Lutong said on Saturday.

"We will not do anything consciously to bypass sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union.

You know our position, we are against the sanctions ... China is not party to the conflict in Ukraine and we do not think that the normal trade cooperation with other countries should be hit. Even Europe is involved in normal business with Russia, you have not terminated you trade with Russia, and our normal trade cooperation with Moscow must not be hit," Wang said. commenting on the China-EU summit held on Friday.