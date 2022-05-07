UrduPoint.com

Chinese Train Maker To Produce New-energy Light Rail Trains For Argentina's Jujuy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2022 | 01:33 PM

Chinese train maker to produce new-energy light rail trains for Argentina's Jujuy

CRRC Tangshan Co., Ltd., a major Chinese high-speed train manufacturer, announced the signing of a new-energy light rail train project with authorities of Jujuy Province of Argentina on Friday

SHIJIAZHUANG, May 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :CRRC Tangshan Co., Ltd., a major Chinese high-speed train manufacturer, announced the signing of a new-energy light rail train project with authorities of Jujuy Province of Argentina on Friday.

This marks the first time that China's new-energy light rail trains are to be used by Argentina's transport system.

The six-axle articulated train runs with a maximum speed of 60 km per hour and a maximum passenger capacity of 72 people. With cabs at both ends, it allows two-way driving, the company said.

The train will adopt lithium battery drive technology, and make full use of the abundant solar energy resources in Jujuy to provide a power source for the vehicle, while also meeting the sightseeing needs of the province.

The company will cooperate closely with relevant teams in Jujuy on technical exchange, personnel training and vehicle maintenance, said Tan Mu, general manager of the company.

Gerardo Morales, the governor of Jujuy, noted that the project will greatly help the development of new energy light rail trains in Argentina and even across the rest of South America.

In 2015, the Chinese company's meter-gauge diesel multiple-unit train rolled off the production line and was sent to Argentina by sea.

Related Topics

Technology Governor Exchange China Company Vehicle Tangshan Argentina 2015

Recent Stories

Soy boon for Argentina as Ukraine war boosts price ..

Soy boon for Argentina as Ukraine war boosts prices

27 seconds ago
 Almost all PTDC hotels in KP booked to full capaci ..

Almost all PTDC hotels in KP booked to full capacity

31 seconds ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Saturday

33 seconds ago
 Transnistrian Interior Ministry Confirms 4 Explosi ..

Transnistrian Interior Ministry Confirms 4 Explosions at Border With Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka, IMF to start next round of technical di ..

Sri Lanka, IMF to start next round of technical discussions

2 minutes ago
 Mushaal rejects Delimitation Commission's report

Mushaal rejects Delimitation Commission's report

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.