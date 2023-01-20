UrduPoint.com

Chinese Travel Agencies To Resume Group Tours To 20 Countries On February 6

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2023 | 07:28 PM

Chinese Travel Agencies to Resume Group Tours to 20 Countries on February 6

Chinese travel agencies will resume group tours to 20 countries, including Russia, starting February 6, the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Chinese travel agencies will resume group tours to 20 countries, including Russia, starting February 6, the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism said on Friday.

"From February 6, 2023, travel agencies and online travel companies across the country will resume pilot outbound group tours and the provision of 'airline tickets + hotel' services for Chinese citizens to eligible countries," the statement said.

Group tours will be organized to Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Laos, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Russia, Switzerland, Hungary, New Zealand, Fiji, Cuba and Argentina.

In December, China's government started to gradually ease its "zero tolerance" policy toward the pandemic, which had been the strictest in the world for almost three years. On January 8, obligatory PCR testing and centralized isolation for people arriving in China were canceled.

The country's authorities also said that they intended to resume the provision of services for the issuance of ordinary visas, temporary residence permits and residence permits for foreign citizens, including the implementation of visa-free transit measures within 24, 72 and 144 hours, and the issuance of temporary entry permits.

Related Topics

World Thailand Sri Lanka Russia China Egypt Hotel Tours Singapore Argentina Indonesia South Africa Switzerland Fiji Philippines Cambodia Kenya Cuba Laos Maldives United Arab Emirates Malaysia Hungary January February December From Government New Zealand

Recent Stories

‘Year of Sustainability’ reflects UAE’s comm ..

‘Year of Sustainability’ reflects UAE’s commitment to promote sustainabili ..

15 minutes ago
 Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrests three rob ..

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrests three robbers, recovers pistols

12 minutes ago
 Big Tech's job-slashing wave

Big Tech's job-slashing wave

6 minutes ago
 Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup: P ..

Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup: Platinum Homes/MP, Remington Ph ..

12 minutes ago
 HIA President notifies chairmen of sub-committees

HIA President notifies chairmen of sub-committees

6 minutes ago
 APTMA, BGMEA to enhance cooperation in garment man ..

APTMA, BGMEA to enhance cooperation in garment manufacturing

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.