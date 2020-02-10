UrduPoint.com
Chinese Traveler Hospitalized On Cyprus Over Coronavirus Fears

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:30 PM

Chinese Traveler Hospitalized on Cyprus Over Coronavirus Fears

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) An air traveler flying from China to Cyprus was hospitalized in Nicosia on Monday after she showed symptoms of the new strain of coronavirus, the island nation's information authority said.

"The Health Ministry was informed by an airline today that a passenger travelling from China through Moscow showed coronavirus-like symptoms, following which protocols were activated... and the patient was taken to the Nicosia General Hospital for further testing," the press and information office said.

The airliner with 91 people on board landed in the port city of Larnaca, according to the Sigma television channel. Passengers were blocked from disembarking until their details were taken. Those who sat close to the suspected virus patient were screened.

The virus has infected more than 40,000 people in China since it emerged at a wet market in Wuhan last December. It has spread to 24 other countries, sickening almost 400 people. Over 900 have died, all but one in China. Several airlines have stopped or limited China flights.

