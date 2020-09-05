UrduPoint.com
Chinese Troops Abduct 5 People In India's Arunachal Pradesh State - Local Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 seconds ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 10:40 AM

Chinese Troops Abduct 5 People in India's Arunachal Pradesh State - Local Authorities

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) Chinese military abducted five people in the Indian northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, Ninong Ering, a member of the local Legislative Assembly and a former union minister told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Five people from Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh have been abducted by Chinese PLA [People's Liberation Army]. I have asked the Central government [of India] to talk to them for the release of these five persons. It is not the first time that the PLA has indulged in such activity.

A few months ago a similar incident happened when a person was abducted by the PLA and they released him later," Ering said.

Ering claimed that China may escalate tensions in Arunachal Pradesh "after Ladakh," another border region which has seen a number of confrontations, including a deadly skirmish, since May.

The member of the Arunachal Pradesh legislative assembly called on New Delhi to respond to the actions of China's PLA.

