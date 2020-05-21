UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Troops Firmly Deal With India's Crossover, Infringement Activities: Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 05:08 PM

Chinese troops firmly deal with India's crossover, infringement activities: Spokesperson

China on Thursday rejected allegations of using aggression on border with India to shift status quo and said that the Chinese troops firmly safeguard its territorial sovereignty and security besides firmly dealing with India's crossover and infringement activities

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :China on Thursday rejected allegations of using aggression on border with India to shift status quo and said that the Chinese troops firmly safeguard its territorial sovereignty and security besides firmly dealing with India's crossover and infringement activities.

"The diplomat's remarks are just nonsense. China's position on China-India boundary issue is consistent and clear," Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing while responding to a question in this regard after a senior US diplomat accused China of using aggression on China-India border.

He said that China's border troops firmly safeguard its territorial sovereignty and security and firmly deals with Indian side's crossover and infringement activities, adding, "Our troops firmly safeguard the peace and stability in the border region." The spokesperson said, "We urge the Indian side to work together with us, abide by our leadership's important consensus, comply with the agreements signed and refrain from unilateral actions complicating the situation.

" He hoped the Indian side would make concrete efforts toward peace and tranquility in the border region.

Zhao Lijian informed that there were consultations at the diplomatic channels between the two countries but said these consultations had nothing to do with the US side.

According to media reports, a senior US diplomat for South Asia yesterday accused China of employing border clashes with India to try to shift the status quo, and encouraged New Delhi to resist.

The diplomat also drew parallels between the growing skirmishes in the Himalayas and Beijing's increasing assertiveness in the dispute-rife South China Sea.

Indian and Chinese troops have engaged in a growing number of brawls and other low-level clashes on their sprawling border, including a recent standoff at the Nathu La Pass which connects the Indian state of Sikkim and China's Tibet.

China still claims about 90,000 square kilometers (35,000 square miles) of territory under New Delhi's control.

Related Topics

India China Beijing New Delhi Turkish Lira Border Media From Asia

Recent Stories

Construction industry package to help uplift real ..

5 minutes ago

Turkey Hopes to Resume Flights With Russia in Mid- ..

2 minutes ago

Watchdog Calls Myanmar Bill Criminalizing Coronavi ..

2 minutes ago

World Bank Lends Belarus $109Mln to Modernize High ..

6 minutes ago

Reasons to upgrade your phone with TECNO Pouvoir 4

14 minutes ago

Japan Lifts State of Emergency in 3 More Prefectur ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.