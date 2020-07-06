UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Troops Pull Back 1.2 Miles From Site Of Clashes Along Indian Border - Source

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 01:11 PM

Chinese Troops Pull Back 1.2 Miles From Site of Clashes Along Indian Border - Source

The Chinese People's Liberation Army has shifted its troops some two kilometers (1.2 miles) away from the Galwan River valley where they clashed with Indian soldiers in mid-June, a source told Sputnik on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The Chinese People's Liberation Army has shifted its troops some two kilometers (1.2 miles) away from the Galwan River valley where they clashed with Indian soldiers in mid-June, a source told Sputnik on Monday.

The source has also confirmed media reports that both sides had started removing temporary structures along the Line of Control (LAC).

India has verified Chinese troop movement as part of an agreement reached during Corps Commander-level talks in late June.

The deadly skirmish on June 15 along the LAC left 20 Indian servicemen and an unknown number of Chinese troops killed.

India-China relations have long suffered border conflicts, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather the LAC, created after the 1962 war between the nations. Tensions escalated in May amid China's alleged land grab in the area and India's road construction in the Galwan River valley.

Related Topics

India Army China Road May June Border Media From Agreement

Recent Stories

Sindh CM excuses himself from appearing before NAB

3 minutes ago

Putin Asks Environment Watchdog to Assess All Pote ..

1 minute ago

Ch Fawad asks Britain govt to hand over Altaf Huss ..

2 minutes ago

Seoul-Pyongyang Dialogue Should Go On Despite High ..

5 minutes ago

Uzma Kardar will challenge removal of her membersh ..

27 minutes ago

Central Bank launches new &#039;Overnight Deposit ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.