Chinese Troops Pull Back 1.2 Miles From Site of Clashes Along Indian Border - Source

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The Chinese People's Liberation Army has shifted its troops some two kilometers (1.2 miles) away from the Galwan River valley where they clashed with Indian soldiers in mid-June, a source told Sputnik on Monday.

The source has also confirmed media reports that both sides had started removing temporary structures along the Line of Control (LAC).

India has verified Chinese troop movement as part of an agreement reached during Corps Commander-level talks in late June.

The deadly skirmish on June 15 along the LAC left 20 Indian servicemen and an unknown number of Chinese troops killed.

India-China relations have long suffered border conflicts, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather the LAC, created after the 1962 war between the nations. Tensions escalated in May amid China's alleged land grab in the area and India's road construction in the Galwan River valley.