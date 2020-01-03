UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Troops Return Home After China-Pakistan "Warrior-VII" Drill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 10:52 PM

Chinese troops return home after China-Pakistan

Over 100 Chinese service members, participating in the "Warrior VII" China-Pakistan joint military drill, have returned to China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Over 100 Chinese service members, participating in the "Warrior VII" China-Pakistan joint military drill, have returned to China.

The one-month joint field drill was held at the National Counter Terrorism Training Centre (NCTC) in Pabbi, Punjab Province, Pakistan, according to the Chinese media on Friday.

The Chinese and Pakistani troops completed 11 training subjects under two themes including individual skills and team tactics.

During the joint training exercise, the two sides focused on subjects such as counter-terrorism operations and target defense, and carried out intensive training on the organization and coordination, close combat skills, battlefield reconnaissance and maneuver penetration, in a bid to test the troops' skills and tactics, and improve the quality of military training and combat preparation.

"Through in-depth exchanges with the Pakistan Armed Forces and side-by-side practical training, the two sides learned from each other, jointly achieved improvements, and further enhanced their capabilities to respond to multiple security threats and perform diverse military tasks," said Wang Tianmu, deputy commander of the Chinese participating unit.

Besides, they also focused on consolidating the traditional friendship between the two countries and the two militaries while upgrading their tactical skills.

The Pakistani side invited Chinese service members to visit the Aquatic Training Center. On the day of the winter solstice, they also held a collective birthday party for Chinese soldiers.

During their stay in Pakistan, representatives of the Chinese military personnel also visited the local school for military children, donated stationery and sports goods. They held sports competitions with their Pakistani counterparts during the training period.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Punjab China Visit Media From

Recent Stories

Senior Chinese Diplomat Expresses Concerns to Pomp ..

3 minutes ago

Pompeo Told Lavrov US Wants De-Escalation After So ..

3 minutes ago

ATP Cup collated results

3 minutes ago

Iraqi Lawmaker Says US Strikes That Killed Soleima ..

3 minutes ago

Over 1000 patients to get quality food at Ganga Ra ..

13 minutes ago

Senate panel for speedily completing road, rail co ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.