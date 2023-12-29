Chinese tropical resort city registers 1,365 yachts in 2023

SANYA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) The Chinese tropical coastal city of Sanya, in south China's Hainan Province, boasted a total of 1,365 yachts in 2023, according to the city's maritime affairs bureau.

This year, 228 yachts were newly registered in this resort city.

Data from the bureau showed that by December 20, yachts in Sanya had sailed 149,700 times and received over 1 million tourist trips this year, an increase of 68.52 percent and 84.66 percent, respectively, compared with 2022.

It is estimated that the number of tourist trips received by yachts in Sanya in 2023 will exceed the historical record of 1.05 million.