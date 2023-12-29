Open Menu

Chinese Tropical Resort City Registers 1,365 Yachts In 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Chinese tropical resort city registers 1,365 yachts in 2023

SANYA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) The Chinese tropical coastal city of Sanya, in south China's Hainan Province, boasted a total of 1,365 yachts in 2023, according to the city's maritime affairs bureau.

This year, 228 yachts were newly registered in this resort city.

Data from the bureau showed that by December 20, yachts in Sanya had sailed 149,700 times and received over 1 million tourist trips this year, an increase of 68.52 percent and 84.66 percent, respectively, compared with 2022.

It is estimated that the number of tourist trips received by yachts in Sanya in 2023 will exceed the historical record of 1.05 million.

Related Topics

China Sanya December From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Tribute paid to Dr. Majeed Abel for his 30 years o ..

Tribute paid to Dr. Majeed Abel for his 30 years of peace services

14 hours ago
 French father suspected of killing wife, children ..

French father suspected of killing wife, children 'heard voices'

14 hours ago
 India's series dream ends in three-day defeat by S ..

India's series dream ends in three-day defeat by South Africa

14 hours ago
 ECC directs NPMC to check hoarding, price stabilit ..

ECC directs NPMC to check hoarding, price stability

15 hours ago
CM KP distributes 148 degrees among medical studen ..

CM KP distributes 148 degrees among medical students

15 hours ago
 White House hopeful Haley rebuked over Civil War c ..

White House hopeful Haley rebuked over Civil War comments

15 hours ago
 Home Minister chairs meeting on appointment of new ..

Home Minister chairs meeting on appointment of new AIG Police in Makran

15 hours ago
 CPO directs strict action against weapon display, ..

CPO directs strict action against weapon display, aerial firing on New Year nigh ..

15 hours ago
 Agri deptt prepares plan to promote farm mechaniza ..

Agri deptt prepares plan to promote farm mechanization

15 hours ago
 NA-122: RO reserves decision on Imran Khan's nomin ..

NA-122: RO reserves decision on Imran Khan's nomination papers

15 hours ago

More Stories From World