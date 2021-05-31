UrduPoint.com
Chinese UN Ambassador Pays Tribute To Peacekeepers

Mon 31st May 2021

China's permanent representative to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, on Saturday paid tribute to UN peacekeepers and reiterated China's commitment to UN peacekeeping

UNITED NATION, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :China's permanent representative to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, on Saturday paid tribute to UN peacekeepers and reiterated China's commitment to UN peacekeeping.

In a video message for the International Day of UN Peacekeepers, which falls on May 29, Zhang extended his deepest respect and appreciation to all the peacekeepers deployed around the world. He paid the highest tribute to more than 4,000 UN peacekeepers who gave their lives to the cause of peace.

"The best way to honor fallen heroes is to continue our pursuit of peace," said Zhang. China is the second-largest contributor to the UN peacekeeping budget and always pays its dues in full. China is also the largest troop and police contributor among the five permanent members of the Security Council, he noted.

While the blue helmets are protecting the world, China is committed to protecting them, said Zhang.

Last year, under China's initiative, the Security Council adopted Resolution 2518, the first resolution on the safety and security of peacekeepers. Last month, China, together with some other countries, established the Group of Friends on the safety and security of peacekeepers. Last Monday, China chaired a Security Council open debate on this theme, with the adoption of a presidential statement, he said.

China will continue to honor its commitment with concrete actions in supporting the United Nations and protecting its peacekeepers, said the Chinese ambassador.

