Chinese Underway Gliders Set New World Record

Mon 20th July 2020 | 03:54 PM

QINGDAO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Haiyan-X, a Chinese underwater glider series, reached a depth of 10,619 meters during a recent mission, breaking its own world record of 8,213 meters, according to its developer.

Two underwater gliders, developed by the Pilot National Laboratory for Marine Science and Technology (Qingdao), registered the results during a five-day survey.

The gliders obtained three depth figures above 10,000 meters, being 10,245 meters, 10,347 meters, and 10,619 meters.

Researchers said the repeated above-10,000-meter depth results proved the reliability of the glider series in the deep-sea environment and validated multiple key technologies for underwater gliders.

The codename Haiyan means storm petrel in Chinese. The unmanned gliders can survey marine conditions, such as temperature, salinity, and currents, in large bodies of water over a long period.

