Chinese universities urged to step up scientific research for epidemic control

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Chinese universities have been urged to make greater scientific research efforts to help curb the novel corona-virus outbreak, according to the education and finance ministries on Friday.

Higher education institutions where conditions allow should adjust their portfolio of projects to support epidemic control related scientific research, speed up efforts to trace the origin of the virus and study its transmission mechanism, said a circular jointly issued by the ministries.

The circular also called on universities to step up the research and development of drugs and vaccines against the virus.

Meanwhile, higher education institutions are asked to pay close attention to the economic impact of the epidemic on the students and their families.

The ministries demanded universities should make efforts to arrange financial aid to students and in particular ensure the normal life and study of those from poor families.