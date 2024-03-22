Open Menu

Chinese University Launches Training Course For Pakistani Employees

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Chinese university launches training course for Pakistani employees

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) North Eastern China's Liaoning Petrochemical College held the launching ceremony of a training program for Pakistani employees of Shandong Zhongyang Group to study in China.

Yu Zhongdang, the college president, expressed his gratitude to the Department of Education of Liaoning Province, the Embassy of Pakistan in China, Shandong Zhongyang Group, and Tang International Education Group for their long-term support and assistance to the college.

He also extended a warm welcome to all Pakistani students who participated in the training, Chinese media reported.

He pointed out that the college's technical skills training for foreign employees of Chinese-funded enterprises and its full support for the construction of Shandong Zhongyang Group's Nigerian Petrochemical Industrial Park project are important measures for the college to deeply implement the spirit of the Opinions on Deepening the Reform of Modern Vocational Education System Construction.

It is a common practice at the college to implement Liaoning's three-year action for new breakthroughs in all-round revitalization and promote cooperation between vocational colleges and enterprises to expand overseas operations.

The college will fully utilize the advantages of talents and practical training software and hardware. It will assign experienced teachers based on the safety production requirements of enterprises, engage front-line experts from businesses, and appropriately schedule training courses, said Yu.

Based on the natural gas methanol production process, the college will leverage its advantages in the petroleum and chemical industry to serve Chinese-funded enterprises.

It aims to establish a vocational education model focused on international expansion through deep integration of school-enterprise collaboration.

The project aims to tell the story of China's vocational education, disseminate the latest ideas in China's vocational education, and train a group of BRI builders who comprehend the Chinese language, are familiar with Chinese culture, and possess excellent skills.

