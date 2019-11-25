UrduPoint.com
Chinese University Of Hong Kong Campus Opens After Clashes

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 11:40 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) The Chinese University of Hong Kong's campus opened on Monday after serving as a battleground between protesters and the police.

In earlier in the month, some CUHK students barricaded themselves on campus, prompting violent clashes with law enforcement officers over a bridge at the eastern edge of campus. Soon, the entire campus was caught in the struggle and vandalized as a result.

"The Chinese University of Hong Kong will resume office operation on 25 November 2019," the university administration said in a statement.

Classes, however, will only resume at the start of the second semester on January 6.

Large-scale protests, triggered by a now-withdrawn controversial extradition bill, have continued in Hong Kong since early June, with the police having detained nearly 4,500 people since then.

Over 1,500 people have been hospitalized after sustaining wounds in clashes, and over 400 police officers have been injured. While fewer people are now taking to the streets, the protests remain violent, and the demonstrators have expanded their demands for the government.

Tensions have escalated over the past week as a violent standoff at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University between students and law enforcement continues to unfold.

Beijing has repeatedly stated that the situation in Hong Kong is a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expressed full support for the local authorities.

