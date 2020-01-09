UrduPoint.com
Chinese University Sets Up Neuroscience Undergraduate Majors

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 05:54 PM

Chinese university sets up neuroscience undergraduate majors

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Zhejiang University on Thursday announced that it has set up two undergraduate programs in the field of neuroscience under the newly established school of brain science and medicine.

It is the first time for a Chinese university to offer undergraduate education in the field. The two programs will focus on neurobiology and neuro-psychiatry, cultivating multi-disciplinary top-notch talents in neuroscience, as well as high-level neurologists, neurosurgeons and psychiatrists, the university said.

Brain science is one of the most challenging subjects at the scientific frontier, the fastest developing discipline globally in recent years, said Duan Shumin, a neurobiologist and academician at the Chinese academy of Sciences who was appointed dean of the school.

"Many students show an interest in brain science at an early age, but receive inadequate professional knowledge during undergraduate education," Duan said.

As a leading comprehensive university in China, Zhejiang University has made many breakthroughs in the research of neurobiology, brain disease mechanism, brain-like and artificial intelligence, brain-machine interface and other areas.

