Chinese, U.S. chief trade negotiators hold telephone conversation

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Tuesday evening held a telephone conversation with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as invited, the Ministry of Commerce said Wednesday.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chief of the Chinese side of the China-U.S. comprehensive economic dialogue, exchanged views with the U.S. officials on implementing the consensus reached by the two heads of state on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka.

Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan joined the conversation, the ministry said.