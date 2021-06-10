UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese, US Commerce Chiefs Hold 'Frank' Phone Discussion On Trade - State Media

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 11:00 AM

Chinese, US Commerce Chiefs Hold 'Frank' Phone Discussion on Trade - State Media

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and his US counterpart, Gina Raimondo, spoke by phone on Thursday to exchange candid views on trade, China's state CCTV broadcaster reported.

The sides had a frank and pragmatic discussion of issues of mutual concern and noted the importance of US-Chinese dialogue on trade, the broadcaster said.

The officials also agreed to promote the healthy development of practical cooperation in trade and investment, rationally settle existing differences, and maintain working contacts.

According to the Chinese General Administration of Customs, trade between the two countries went up by 52.3% year-on-year to $279.64 billion in the first five months of 2021.

Last year, despite the pandemic and tariff tensions, US-China trade increased by 8.3% to $586 billion.

Related Topics

Exchange China Commerce Billion

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 10 June 2021

46 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia announces 1,274 new coronavirus infec ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Joint Statement on the Eighth US-UAE Economic Poli ..

11 hours ago

Man gun down in Mastung

10 hours ago

US Treasury Imposes Sanctions Against Nicaraguan P ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.