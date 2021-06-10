Chinese, US Commerce Chiefs Hold 'Frank' Phone Discussion on Trade - State Media

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and his US counterpart, Gina Raimondo, spoke by phone on Thursday to exchange candid views on trade, China's state CCTV broadcaster reported.

The sides had a frank and pragmatic discussion of issues of mutual concern and noted the importance of US-Chinese dialogue on trade, the broadcaster said.

The officials also agreed to promote the healthy development of practical cooperation in trade and investment, rationally settle existing differences, and maintain working contacts.

According to the Chinese General Administration of Customs, trade between the two countries went up by 52.3% year-on-year to $279.64 billion in the first five months of 2021.

Last year, despite the pandemic and tariff tensions, US-China trade increased by 8.3% to $586 billion.