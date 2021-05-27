UrduPoint.com
Chinese, US Officials Discuss Bilateral Trade, Agree To Maintain Contacts - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 08:20 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and US trade representative Katherine Tai discussed on Thursday the development of the bilateral trade and agreed to maintain further contacts, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said.

"Both parties have admitted the importance of developing the bilateral trade, exchanged opinions on the matters of mutual interests, as well as agreed to maintain further contacts," the ministry said in a statement.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce described the conversation as constructive, honest and pragmatic, as well as held on the basis of equality and mutual respect.

The  Chinese-US commercial relations significantly worsened during the administration of former US President Donald Trump, whose policy resulted in a full-scale trade war between the two countries.

