Chinese, US Senior Diplomats Discuss Improving Bilateral Relations - Beijing

June 06, 2023

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu and US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink held a constructive discussion on improving bilateral relations and managing differences during their meeting in Beijing on June 5, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The two sides held frank, constructive and productive communication to promote the improvement of Sino-US relations and the proper management and control of differences in accordance with the consensus reached by the two heads of state in Bali last November," the ministry said in a statement.

China also clarified its position on Taiwan and other important foreign policy issues, according to the statement.

Both parties agreed to continue their interaction.

Kritenbrink was accompanied by Senior Director for China and Taiwan Affairs of the US National Security Council Sarah Beran. Kritenbrink's visit to Beijing is part of his June 4-10 tour, during which he is also scheduled to visit New Zealand.

The Biden administration has voiced its interest in rescheduling Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to China, which was canceled in the wake of the balloon incident in early February, but is still awaiting a response from Beijing.

