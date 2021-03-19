Chinese-US Talks in Alaska Come to End - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The Chinese-US talks in Alaska have come to an end, with the Chinese delegation having already left the negotiating room, China's media reported on Friday.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan started a meeting with Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Yang Jiechi in Alaska.

According to the China Central Television, the negotiations ended at about 5:00 p.m. local time on Thursday (01:00 on Friday GMT).

Further details of the talks remain unknown.