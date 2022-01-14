Chinese-US Trade Increased by 28.7% to $755.64Bln in 2021 - Chinese Customs Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The Chinese-US trade grew by 28.7 percent to $755.645 billion in 2021, the Chinese General Administration of Customs said on Friday.

The Chinese exports to the United States increased by 27.5 percent year-to-year to $576.114 billion, while the US exports to China by 32.7 percent to $179.53 billion.