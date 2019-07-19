UrduPoint.com
Chinese, US Trade Negotiators Discussed Latest Arrangements on Tariffs by Phone - Beijing

Chinese and US negotiators engaged in resolving the trade dispute held a telephone conversation on Friday and discussed the implementation of arrangements reached by the two countries' leaders, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Chinese and US negotiators engaged in resolving the trade dispute held a telephone conversation on Friday and discussed the implementation of arrangements reached by the two countries' leaders, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Friday.

"The coordinators of the US-China negotiations on trade and economic issues again held a telephone conversation and discussed the implementation of the arrangements reached by the leaders of the two countries during the talks in Osaka," Geng said at a briefing.

The spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, Gao Feng, said that the phone conversation had been held between US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and Commerce Minister Zhong Shan.

This was the second call among senior officials from both sides since US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the G20 in Osaka last month.

During those talks, Trump and Xi agreed to a 90-day truce during which they would refrain from imposing further tariffs and relaunch negotiations with the goal of resolving a months-long trade war that has rattled world financial markets and dampened the global economic outlook.

The US and China have been engaged in a trade dispute since last June, when Trump announced tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports in a bid to balance the trade deficit. Since then the two sides have imposed several rounds of tit-for-tat tariffs.

