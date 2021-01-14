Chinese-US Trade Rose by 8.3% to $586.73Bln in 2020 - Customs Service

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The Chinese-US trade has increased by 8.3 percent year-on-year in 2020, to $586.73 billion, the Chinese General Administration of Customs said on Thursday.

The Chinese exports to the United States rose by 7.

9 percent year-on-year to $451.81 billion within the same period of time, while the US exports to China by 9.8 percent to $134.9 billion.

A year earlier, the trade between the United States and China decreased by 14.6 percent year-on-year amid a trade war initiated by US President Donald Trump.