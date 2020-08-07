Chinese-US Trade Sank by 6.4% to $288.9Bln in First 7 Months of 2020 - Customs Service

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The Chinese-US trade has decreased by 6.4 percent year-on-year in January-July 2020, to $288.9 billion, the Chinese General Administration of Customs said on Friday.

The Chinese exports to the United States sank by 7.3 percent year-on-year to $221.28 billion within the same period of time, while the US exports to China by 3.5 percent to $67.7 billion.