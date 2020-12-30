UrduPoint.com
Chinese Vaccine Proves 79.34 Pct Effects Against COVID-19 In Phase-3 Study

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 02:58 PM

Chinese vaccine proves 79.34 pct effects against COVID-19 in phase-3 study

A Chinese inactivated vaccine shows 79.34 percent efficacy against COVID-19, according to the interim results of the phase-3 clinical trials unveiled by its developer Wednesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :A Chinese inactivated vaccine shows 79.34 percent efficacy against COVID-19, according to the interim results of the phase-3 clinical trials unveiled by its developer Wednesday.

The inactivated vaccine is developed by the Beijing Biological Products Institute Co., Ltd. under the China National Biotec Group (CNBG), which is affiliated to Sinopharm.

After a two-dose inoculation procedure, the vaccine receivers all produced high titers of antibodies, and the seroconversion rate of neutralizing antibodies reached 99.52 percent.

The results meet the requirements of technical standards of the World Health Organization and the standards stipulated by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). The company has submitted an application to the NMPA for conditioned market approval.

