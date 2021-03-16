Chinese vaccine recipients to enjoy easier visa application step

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

More Chinese visa issuing authorities have offered facilitation to visa applicants who have been inoculated with Chinese COVID-19 vaccines, which is believed to be a vital step for China to promote vaccination certificates and resume exchanges while the country still has strict quarantine policies on international arrivals

Chinese experts said that such caution from Chinese authorities is based on consideration of the risk of imported cases that could dampen its hard-earned epidemic control situation. But, given global confidence over the efficacy of Chinese vaccines and the domestic epidemic situation, experts believe that Chinese authorities have been reviewing whether to relax quarantine policies and potentially lift them in the near future.

Yang Zhanqiu, a virologist from Wuhan University, told the Global Times that he believes it is now safe for China to allow international arrivals for those who have been inoculated with Chinese vaccines and they can move freely as long as they provide vaccination certificates.

The certificate should include a positive result of an IgM antibodies test that demonstrates the person has built immunity against COVID-19, Yang said, noting that it is a convention that researchers had to accept thorough infectious disease screening and have various vaccines injected before traveling to epidemic-hit areas abroad to conduct study.

Zeng Guang, former chief epidemiologist of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, agreed with Yang.

He said that in terms of science no vaccine can prevent infection or trigger antibodies 100 percent, but the benefits of accepting vaccinations largely exceeds refusing them.

Thus, in practice, specific standards like the level of antibodies can still be used as an index to assess the health condition of people while the world is exploring the way to resume exchanges, Zeng said.

Yang's assumption has been realized in an international version of Chia's health code released earlier this month, which includes nucleic acid test and serum antibody results, vaccine inoculation record and other information.

It has an encrypted code to allow authorities to verify the holder's personal information.

The EU reportedly will also launch a vaccine passport program from March 17 to allow free travel within the block.

The EU's vaccine passport will only be applicable to people who accepted vaccines approved by the EU, which are produced separately by Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Chinese COVID-19 vaccines that have been used in some European countries such as Serbia and Hungary are not included.

Zeng said that it surely needs global cooperation to bring the world back to a normal order like one before the COVID-19 pandemic. No country or region can achieve this alone and geopolitics is inadvisable on this issue, he noted.

Various countries and regions are mulling on the vaccine passport issue, the next issue is how to promote mutual recognition between different countries.

China has been paying close attention to policies and measures taken by various countries after vaccination, and is studying the policy of using vaccine passports to address the issue of international travel for inoculated groups, said Li Bin, a deputy head of China's National Health Commission.

The remarks came after at least six Chinese visa issuing authorities have announced policies to streamline visa application procedures for foreigners who have been inoculated with China-produced vaccines, in an effort to resume normal personnel exchanges in the post-epidemic era.

Along with opening the borders, Zeng said he believed that the Chinese authorities must have been working on how to adjust quarantine policies, which will follow up in near future.

Chinese authorities still maintain strict quarantine policies on international arrivals to prevent imported cases, but they have been studying related issues, including quarantine policies on international arrivals and mutual vaccination recognition with other countries, an expert close to the matter said.